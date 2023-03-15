Top Trending Videos

Celebs Spotted: Bhumi Pednekar Turns Head In White Saree, Virat Kohli Ignores Media | Watch Video

Bhumi Pednekar, Vicky Kaushal, Virat Kohli, Dia Mirza, Sanya Malhotra, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Rajkummar Rao among celebrities spotted in and around Mumbai.

Published: March 15, 2023 5:46 PM IST

By Ananya | Edited by Ananya

Bhumi Pednekar seen at the promotions of Bheed on the sets of The Kapil Sharma Show.Dia Mirza seen at the promotions of Bheed on the sets of The Kapil Sharma Show. Virat Kohli ignores paps Meanwhile, Charu Asopa Spotted With her daughter. Watch Vidwo to know more.

