Celebs Spotted: Deepika Padukone Flashes Big Smile As She Returns After presenting At The Oscars, Georgia Andriani Looks Ethereal In Suit | Watch Video
Celebs Spotted: Deepika Padukone Flashes Big Smile As She Returns After presenting At The Oscars, Georgia Andriani Looks Ethereal In Suit | Watch Video
After presenting at the recently concluded Oscars 2023 awards in Los Angeles, Deepika Padukone returned to Mumbai on Friday night. The actor, who won hearts with her presence at the 95th Academy Awards ceremony, flashed a wide smile for her fans and photographers who were present at the Mumbai international airport. On the other hand, Georgia Andriani Looks Beutiful in sky blue suit. Many other celebs like Nikita Dutta, Mrunal Thakur and Kriti Sanon were also spotted around the city.
Also Read:
- Malaika Arora Fitness: Cardio To Pilates, Here's How Malaika Maintains Her Toned Body, Checkout Her Morning To Evening Diet | Watch
- Aditya Roy Kapur Elated After Video Call With OG Night Manager Tom Hiddleston: 'Bas Aur Kya Chahiye'
- Guneet Monga Breaks Silence on Her Oscar Speech Being Cut by The Academy: 'Extremely Disappointed'
For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest News on India.com.