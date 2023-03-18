Home

Celebs Spotted: Deepika Padukone Flashes Big Smile As She Returns After presenting At The Oscars, Georgia Andriani Looks Ethereal In Suit | Watch Video

After presenting at the recently concluded Oscars 2023 awards in Los Angeles, Deepika Padukone returned to Mumbai on Friday night. The actor, who won hearts with her presence at the 95th Academy Awards ceremony, flashed a wide smile for her fans and photographers who were present at the Mumbai international airport. On the other hand, Georgia Andriani Looks Beutiful in sky blue suit. Many other celebs like Nikita Dutta, Mrunal Thakur and Kriti Sanon were also spotted around the city.