Celebs Spotted: Kiara Advani Pulls Sidharth Closer For a Picture, Netizens Love The Reaction

Bollywood couple Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani were recently photographed in front of Manish Malhotra’s house. The casually dressed couple arrived in style and posed for photos. The actress wore a white crop top, baggy pants, and a loose hairstyle. Sidharth, on the other hand, is dressed in black cargo pants and an oversized white T-shirt. On the other hand, Many other celebs were also spotted around the city. Watch Video