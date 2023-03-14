Celebs Spotted: KL Rahul Can’t Stop Blushing As His Wife Athiya Receive Him From Airport
Athiya and KL Rahul are now back in the limelight for a sweet reason. The actress was spotted at the Mumbai airport as she received her hubby. The star was delighted to see him and welcomed him with a smile.
On early Tuesday morning, Athiya Shetty was spotted at the airport, she had come to receive beau KL Rahul. In videos being shared on social media, The actress is seen smiling happily as KL Rahul returned home. The cricketer too seemed delighted to spot his lady love. In January this year Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul had a close-knit wedding at Suniel Shetty’s Khandala bungalow. Many other celebs like Ravina Tandon and Taniya Chatterjee were also spotted around the city.
