Celebs Spotted: Kriti Sanon And Kartik Twin In blue As They Get Clicked At Manish Malhotra’s House
Kriti Sanon and Kartik Aaryan who were seen sharing screen space in the recently released film Shehzada made an appearance in the city last night.
Kriti and Kartik were clicked at Manish Malhotra’s residence in Mumbai. The two were twinning in blue. Kriti looked lovely as ever in a printed summer dress with a thigh slit. Kartik was seen wearing a printed blue shirt with blue jeans.
