Celebs Spotted: Neha Dhupia And Rakul Preet Singh Sizzle The Ramp At Fashion Week | Watch Video

Celebs Spotted: Neha Dhupia And Rakul Preet Singh Sizzle The Ramp At Fashion Week

Rakul Preet Singh strutted on the ramp for designer Shruti Sancheti, who showcased her collection titled Khadder. The designer is known for her relentless experimentation with Indian textiles and an easy chic sensibility, the designer trained her focus on Khadder this season – a life force in itself. On the other hand, Neha Dhupia walked the ramp during the INIFD Launchpad show. She looked divine in a white, swirling and multi-tiered maxi with lantern sleeves and an impressive ornate Obi belt to complete the look.