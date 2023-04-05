Home

Celebs Spotted: Saba Azad Lovingly Holds Boyfriend Hrithik Roshan’s Arm After Dinner Date | Watch Video

Hrithik Roshan is widely regarded as one of Bollywood's most popular stars. The actor has been in the limelight of late because of his relationship with Saba Azada. The lovebirds were spotted in Mumbai on Tuesday, April 4, after a date.

Hrithik Roshan is widely regarded as one of Bollywood’s most popular stars. The actor has been in the limelight of late because of his relationship with Saba Azad. The lovebirds were spotted in Mumbai on Tuesday, April 4, after a date. The two have often garnered attention with their crackling chemistry. Duggu and the Rocket Boys actress were spotted in Bandra on Tuesday, April 4, after a date. They twinned in black and looked good together. Saba even held Hrithik’s arm.