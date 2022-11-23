Celebs Spotted: Sonam Ahuja Kapoor Snapped at The Airport in Green Blazer, Nora Fatehi Spotted in Denim | Watch Video

Published: November 23, 2022 10:35 PM IST

By Video Desk

Celebs Spotted: Sonam Kapoor was Snapped At The Airport In the Green Blazer looking as elegant as ever. Nora Fatehi was spotted in the denim jacket and gym wear looking as pretty as ever. Kajol was spotted in a maroon dress for her film promotion. Vani Kapoor was spotted on the set in sportswear looking hot and steamy. Ananya Pandey was snapped while going to the gym.

