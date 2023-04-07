Top Trending Videos

Celebs Spotted: Sophie Choudry Spotted With Her Pet, Kartik Aaryan Poses With His Fans At Airport | Watch Video

Published: April 7, 2023 7:47 PM IST

By Video Desk

Celebs Spotted: Sophie Choudry snapped outside the gym in Mumbai. she looks pretty and fit in Gym outfit. Fans Praises her fitness. Malaika Arora Looks ethereal in white designer saree. Many other celebs like kartik Aaryan, Janhavi Kapoor and many other celebs were Spotted around the city. Watch Video

