Tv celebrities spotted at an award show: Our favorite Tv celebrities and keep attending events and ward shows. On 16th of June, various popular Television stars like Nia Sharma, Hina Khan, Anusha Dandkar and Jasmin Bhasin were snapped in style at an award show event. Hina Khan looked extremely stunning in a black gown. Anusha Dandekar slayed in a sexy black side slit gown. On the other hand, the adorable couple Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash were also spotted in glamorous avatars. Have a look at this video.