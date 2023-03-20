Home

Celebs Spotted: Urfi Javed Steps Out In Another Unique Outfit, Mrunal Thakur Flaunts Her Natural Look At Airport | Watch Video

Urfi Javed, a DIY expert, grabbed attention on social media yet again. This time Urfi stepped out in a black outfit and posed for the paparazzi. Like alway, netizens trolled the actress as one wrote, ‘Ye macchar Dani me se banaya hai kya ‘, another one commented, ‘Machhar bahut hai na isiliye machhardani pahan liya hai bas aur kuchh nahi hai’. On the other hand, Bollywood actress Mrunal Thakur, who is still basking in the success of ‘Sita Ramam’, is one of the most talented actresses of her generation in the industry was also spotted at airport.