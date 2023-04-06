Home

Celebs Spotted: Varun Dhawan Snapped Clicking Selfies With His Fans, Raveena’s Daughter Rasha Gets Pushed By a Man Seeking a Selfie

Kareena Kapoor was seen in casuals as she got clicked getting out of her car. Kareena was seen wearing a blue t-shirt paired with blue denim jeans. She was seen holding a cup. Meanwhile, Varun Dhawan was looking dapper as he got clicked at the Mumbai airport. He was wearing a white t-shirt which was layered by a dark blue jacket paired with grey pants. Watch Video