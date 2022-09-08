Government Schemes for Women Video: The Indian Government has introduced several schemes for women. Government has also recognized women issues and their contribution to the country’s economy. Beti Bachao Beti Padhao Scheme, Working Women Hostel Scheme, One Stop Centre Scheme, STEP (The support to training and employment programme for women), Swadhar Greh are some of the schemes of Indian government for women. These schemes can help women and girls in terms of empowerment, financial aid and much more. This video contains important information about these various schemes. Watch Video!Also Read - PM Modi Launches Retail Direct Investment Scheme: All You Need To Know About It's Benefits| Watch Video

Written By: Amit Kumar