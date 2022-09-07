What is Central Vista Project:
The Narendra Modi government’s ambitious Central Vista Redevelopment Project is under the spotlight as the Central Vista Avenue will be open to the masses on September 8 that stretching from Vijay Chowk to India Gate in New Delhi. The project will be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. In this video we have explained all about the central vista redevelopment project, estimated cost of the Central Vista Project and the key highlights.Also Read - In Pics: Before And After Images Of Central Vista in Delhi Also Read - Central Vista Project Inauguration: Check Traffic Restriction in Delhi On September 8 | Details Inside Also Read - Rajpath And Central Vista Avenue To Be Soon Called Kartavya Path