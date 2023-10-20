Home

Video Gallery

Chaat Chronicles: Radhika Madan And Nimrit Kaur Indulge In Street Food Cravings – Watch

Chaat Chronicles: Radhika Madan And Nimrit Kaur Indulge In Street Food Cravings – Watch

Radhika Madan and Nimrit Kaur indulge in chaat craving as they visit Delhi for their movie promotions, watch video for more

Bollywood actresses Radhika Madan and Nimrat Kaur were spotted indulging in some delectable chaat while in Delhi to promote their upcoming movie, ‘Sajni Shinde Ke Viral Videos’.

Trending Now

The duo, known for their vibrant personalities and adventurous spirits both hail from Delhi, and as they were visiting their hometown to promote their upcoming movie, they couldn’t resist the temptation of exploring Delhi’s famed street food scene. They were seen relishing the city’s iconic chaat delicacies, savoring the explosion of flavors and spices that make Delhi’s street food so irresistible.

Their culinary escapade wasn’t just about satisfying their taste buds; it also served as a wonderful opportunity to connect with the city’s vibrant culture and people. Amidst the bustling streets and lively atmosphere, Radhika and Nimrat are soaked in the authentic Delhi experience, enjoying the warmth and hospitality of the locals.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest News on India.com.