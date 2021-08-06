Chitrashi Aka Komal Chautala/Tokyo Olympics Women’s Hockey Team: In a conversation with Chak De India fame Chitrashi Rawat on Tokyo Olympics, Indian women’s hockey team’s performances. She also talked about missing hockey games in Mumbai and how her life changed after the movie Chak De India. She also mentioned Indian women hockey player Vandana Kataria and various other interesting things. Watch the exclusive interview to know more.Also Read - Tokyo Olympics 2020: Indian Mens Hockey Team Creates History, Wins Bronze Medal after 41-years| Watch Video