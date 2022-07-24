Chamomile Tea Benefits: One of the most popular beverages Chamomile tea or Babune Ka Phal is prepare from dried flowers. The tea is loaded with medicinal qualities. It offers multiple health benefits including boosting immunity and reducing stress. Not just this, nowadays, researchers are increasingly exploring its effectiveness in managing serious issues like cancer and diabetes too. In this video, we will take a look at top 5 health benefits of sipping chamomile tea. Watch video.Also Read - Pregnancy Tips: Common Mistakes Women Should Avoid During Pregnancy For A Safer Delivery - Watch Video