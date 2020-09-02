In the latest interview with Aashram actor Chandan Roy Sanyal, he talks about his web series and his experience of working with director Prakash Jha. Chandan spoke about his co-star Bobby Deol and said that he is a humble and a nice human. Chandan also revealed that Bobby Deol used to share a lot of things with him while they stayed together for the shoot of the web series. Also Read - Prakash Jha Confirms Raajneeti 2, Will The Cast be Same?

Bobby plays Baba Nirala, who is not a godman but a conman. After watching the trailer, it looks like Aashram is based on Dera Sacha Sauda cult leader Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh, who was convicted for rape and murder. Nirala is a conman and also a criminal and Bobby Deol is giving justice to the role. Also Read - Prakash Jha Talks About Casting Bobby Deol in Upcoming Webseries Aashram

Watch the full interview here: Also Read - Aashram Trailer: Bobby Deol Steps Into The Digital World as Spiritual Leader in Prakash Jha’s New Series