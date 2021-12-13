Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui Public Review: Ayushmann Khurrana and Vaani Kapoor’s much awaited romcom Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui released on 10th of December and is really pulling off well on the box office. The film revolves around a trans love story. It talks about a serious subject in a humorous way. The cast of the film is getting a lot of appreciation from netizens because of their character portrayal in the film and the intense plot line as it covers love, romance, drama and sensitive subject by adding subtle humor to it. Well, if you are wondering if you should be watching this film or not, then here’s a video for you in which we have asked general public about what they think of this newly launched film after giving it a watch. Take a look.Also Read - Katrina Kaif And Vicky Kaushal Look Happily in Love As They Celebrate Haldi Ceremony Dressed in Sabyasachi - See Pics