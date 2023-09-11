Home

Chandrababu Naidu arrested, TDP calls for statewide bandh

The Andhra Pradesh Police deployed heavy security at the Lenin Center after the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) called for a statewide bandh in Andhra Pradesh’s Vijayawada on September 11. It came after the TDP Chief N Chandrababu Naidu was sent for 14 days of judicial custody in an alleged corruption case.

