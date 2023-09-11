By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.
Chandrababu Naidu arrested, TDP calls for statewide bandh
The Andhra Pradesh Police deployed heavy security at the Lenin Center after the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) called for a statewide bandh in Andhra Pradesh’s Vijayawada on September 11. It came after the TDP Chief N Chandrababu Naidu was sent for 14 days of judicial custody in an alleged corruption case.
