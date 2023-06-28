Top Trending Videos

Chandrashekhar Azad, chief of Bhim Army, shot at in UP’s Saharanpur | Visuals

Bhim Army and Azad Samaj Party president Chandrashekhar Azad sustained minor bullet injuries after his convoy was shot at by armed men in Uttar Pradesh’s Saharanpur on Wednesday.

Published: June 28, 2023 8:42 PM IST

By Video Desk | Edited by Video Desk

