Chandrashekhar Azad, chief of Bhim Army, shot at in UP’s Saharanpur | Visuals
Bhim Army and Azad Samaj Party president Chandrashekhar Azad sustained minor bullet injuries after his convoy was shot at by armed men in Uttar Pradesh’s Saharanpur on Wednesday.
