Top Trending Videos

  • Home
  • Video Gallery
  • Chandrayaan 3 AI-powered Moon Landing: Know All About The Technology Inside Chandrayaan-3, Vikram Lander | Pragyan Rover

Chandrayaan 3 AI-powered Moon Landing: Know All About The Technology Inside Chandrayaan-3, Vikram Lander | Pragyan Rover

From AI-powered navigation to cutting-edge sensors for data collection, everything has done in a way to make it one of the most cost-effective moon missions ever. Here's everything you need to know about the technology inside Chandrayaan 3

Published: August 24, 2023 10:41 AM IST

By Video Desk

Chandrayaan 3: Chandrayaan 3, one of India’s most ambitious lunar missions has a ton of technological genius guiding it. From AI-powered navigation to cutting-edge sensors for data collection, everything has done in a way to make it one of the most cost-effective moon missions ever. Here’s everything you need to know about the technology inside Chandrayaan 3, the Vikram Lander and Pragyan Rover duo. Watch video.

Also Watch

Also Read:

Trending Now

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest News on India.com.

Recommended Videos

Topics

By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.