Home

Video Gallery

Chandrayaan 3 AI-powered Moon Landing: Know All About The Technology Inside Chandrayaan-3, Vikram Lander | Pragyan Rover

Chandrayaan 3 AI-powered Moon Landing: Know All About The Technology Inside Chandrayaan-3, Vikram Lander | Pragyan Rover

From AI-powered navigation to cutting-edge sensors for data collection, everything has done in a way to make it one of the most cost-effective moon missions ever. Here's everything you need to know about the technology inside Chandrayaan 3

Chandrayaan 3: Chandrayaan 3, one of India’s most ambitious lunar missions has a ton of technological genius guiding it. From AI-powered navigation to cutting-edge sensors for data collection, everything has done in a way to make it one of the most cost-effective moon missions ever. Here’s everything you need to know about the technology inside Chandrayaan 3, the Vikram Lander and Pragyan Rover duo. Watch video.

Trending Now

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest News on India.com.