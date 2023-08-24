Home

Chandrayaan-3: Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh, JP Nadda Laud ISRO For Chandrayaan-3’s Successful Landing On The Moon

New Delhi, August 24 : Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and BJP President JP Nadda lauded ISRO for Chandrayaan-3’s successful landing on the Moon. Chandrayaan-3 made soft landing on the lunar surface on August 23. India became the first country in the world to land its spacecraft on the south pole of the moon.

