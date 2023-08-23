Home

Chandrayaan 3: Devotees Offer Prayers At Bageshwar Dham In Chhatarpur For Successful Landing Of Chandrayaan-3

A large number of devotees arrived at Bageshwar Dham in Chhatarpur on August 23. Many reached there to offer special prayers for the successful landing of Chandrayaan-3. Chandrayaan-3’s Landing Module is all set to make a soft landing on Moon’s South Pole.

Chhatarpur (MP), August 23 : A large number of devotees arrived at Bageshwar Dham in Chhatarpur on August 23. Many reached there to offer special prayers for the successful landing of Chandrayaan-3. Chandrayaan-3’s Landing Module is all set to make a soft landing on Moon’s South Pole. A devotee, Rajiv Sharma said, “Thousands of devotees have come here to offer prayers. The mission would be a success. A special pooja has been going on since 4 am. “

