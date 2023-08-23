Home

Chandrayaan 3: “Fingers Crossed” Indian Americans Conducts Prayers As Chandrayaan-3 Prepares For Moon Landing

Virginia (US), August 23: History is in making as India’s lunar mission Chandrayaan-3 will make a soft landing on the Moon’s surface on Aug 23. If successful, India will become the first nation to reach the less-explored south pole of the Moon. Well-wishers across the world are praying for the successful landing of the Chandrayaan-3’s Lander Module. In Virginia, United States, a special ‘Havan’ was performed by Indian Americans for the mission’s success.

Members of the Indian diaspora in America are all excited for the successful completion of India’s moon mission. In New Jersey also, the Indian diaspora offered prayers for the ISRO’s mission success. Chandrayaan-3 is all set to create history by landing on the uncharted south pole of the Moon on Aug 23. According to ISRO, Chandrayaan-3 is all set to land on the Moon on Aug 23 at around 18:04 hrs IST.

