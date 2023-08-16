Home

Chandrayaan 3: ‘High five from Chandrayaan-3’ ! Spacecraft Completes Fifth And Final Lunar Bound Manoeuvre – WATCH Video

If successful with the Chandrayaan-3 mission, India will likely become the first country to reach the less explored south pole of Moon. Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft aims to make a soft landing on Moon’s surface on August 23. The historic lift-off of Chandrayaan-3 was witnessed on July 14 from Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota.

Chandrayaan 3: India’s ambitious lunar mission Chandrayaan-3 is moving closer to the Moon. ISRO has informed that all the lunar bound manoeuvres of the spacecraft have been completed successfully. Today’s successful firing, needed for a short duration, has put Chandrayaan-3 into an orbit of 153 km x 163 km. Now, the separation of the Lander Module from the Propulsion Module is planned for August 17, 2023. If successful with the Chandrayaan-3 mission, India will likely become the first country to reach the less explored south pole of Moon. Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft aims to make a soft landing on Moon’s surface on August 23. The historic lift-off of Chandrayaan-3 was witnessed on July 14 from Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota. Chandrayaan-3 is ISRO’s follow-up attempt after Chandrayaan-2 faced challenges during its soft landing on the lunar surface in 2019.

