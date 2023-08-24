Chandrayaan-3: ‘India Takes a Walk On The Moon’ Pragyan Rover Rolls Out From Vikram Lander – Watch Video

Home

Chandrayaan-3: India finally made it to the moon with success of its third lunar mission Chandrayaan-3 on August 23. It has become the first country in the world to land its spacecraft on the south pole of the moon. In a historic feat, the nation is also the fourth country in history to land on Earth’s natural satellite. Vikram Lander of Chandrayaan-3 successfully managed a soft landing on the moon’s surface. Adding a feather to India’s success, the Ch-3 Rover ramped down from the Lander and took a walk on the moon. Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended congratulations on the momentous occasion. Elated by ISRO’s achievement, people across India were in the festive mood.

