Chandrayaan-3: ISRO Shares FIRST Pictures Of Moon Captured By Chandrayaan-3 – WATCH

Chandrayaan-3 was successfully inserted into the lunar orbit on August 5, informed ISRO. A retro-burning at the Perilune was commanded from the Mission Operations Complex (MOX), ISTRAC, Bengaluru. Earlier on Aug 05, ISRO successfully performed Trans Lunar Injection (TLI) to slingshot Chandrayaan-3 towards moon.

Chandrayaan 3: The ISRO has released first ever-images of the moon as captured by Chandrayaan-3 during Lunar orbit insertion. ISRO put out the video with the caption “Chandrayaan-3 Mission: The Moon, as viewed by Chandrayaan-3 during Lunar Orbit Insertion”. Chandrayaan-3 was successfully inserted into the lunar orbit on August 5, informed ISRO. A retro-burning at the Perilune was commanded from the Mission Operations Complex (MOX), ISTRAC, Bengaluru. Earlier on Aug 05, ISRO successfully performed Trans Lunar Injection (TLI) to slingshot Chandrayaan-3 towards moon. Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft is continuing its circuitous journey to the moon with a series of burns to raise its orbit. The world witnessed the historic lift-off of Chandrayaan-3 on July 14. ISRO launched India’s third lunar exploration mission from Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota on July 14.

