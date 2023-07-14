Don’t Miss Out on the Latest Updates.
Chandrayaan 3: ISRO Successfully Launches Chandrayaan-3 Mission From Shriharikota – Watch Video
Chandrayaan 3 launch: Indian Research Space Organization (ISRO) successfully launched Chandrayaan-3 Mission today at 2:35 pm from Shriharikota. Chandrayaan-3 is India’s third lunar mission which consists of an indigenous lander module (LM), propulsion module (PM), and a rover with the objective of developing and demonstrating new technologies required for inter-planetary missions. Watch video.
