Chandrayaan-3: Learnt Lessons From Chandrayaan-2 Failure…” Space Scientist RC Kapoor Bullish On Success Of Chandrayaan-3

Space Scientist and Astronomer RC Kapoor on August 22 spoke about the Chandrayaan-3 mission and updated about the specifications of the lander. He said that the scientists have learnt their lessons from the failure of the previous Chandrayaan mission and are thus hoping this time they succeed. He gave information about the soft landing, the speed engines and more number of solar panels.

“The scientists have learned their lessons from the failure of Chandrayaan 2. So, this time we have made quite a few changes and expect a successful landing. Last time, unfortunately, we lost contact with the lander and the central engine had fired at the extra extent, that is why the landing did not occur in the prescribed manner. So this time, after learning that lesson, the lander is harder, mechanism is strong, more solar panels have been installed,” said RC Kapoor.

