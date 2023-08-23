Top Trending Videos

Chandrayaan 3: Live Show Of Chandrayaan 3 Safe Landing Of VIkram Lander On Moon’s Surface At Nehru Planetarium

Live show of chandrayaan 3 safe landing of VIkram lander on moon's surface at Nehru Planetarium. It is one of India's most ambitious space missions the race to land on the moon. India is set to make history by joining the elite space Club of Nations to land on the lunar surface. 

Published: August 23, 2023 12:26 PM IST

By Video Desk | Edited by Video Desk

