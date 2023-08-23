Home

Chandrayaan 3: Live Show Of Chandrayaan 3 Safe Landing Of VIkram Lander On Moon’s Surface At Nehru Planetarium

Delhi: Live show of chandrayaan 3 safe landing of VIkram lander on moon’s surface at Nehru Planetarium. It is one of India’s most ambitious space missions the race to land on the moon. India is set to make history by joining the elite space Club of Nations to land on the lunar surface.

