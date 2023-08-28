Home

Chandrayaan-3 Measures Moon’s South Pole Soil Temperature, ISRO Shares Details – Watch Video

ChaSTE measured the temperature profile of lunar topsoil around the pole, to understand the thermal behaviour of the Moon’s surface. In the history of space science, this is the first time that temperature profiling is being done around the south pole of the Moon. Chandrayaan-3 profiled the soil of the south pole of the Moon, its temperature variation up to 10 cm beneath the surface.

Chandrayaan-3: As India basks in the glory of ISRO’s achievement, Pragyan Rover has commenced operations on the Moon’s surface. Four days after the historic successful landing of Chandrayaan-3 on the south pole of lunar surface ISRO shared the first observation from the ChaSTE payload onboard Vikram Lander. ChaSTE measured the temperature profile of lunar topsoil around the pole, to understand the thermal behaviour of the Moon’s surface. In the history of space science, this is the first time that temperature profiling is being done around the south pole of the Moon. Chandrayaan-3 profiled the soil of the south pole of the Moon, its temperature variation up to 10 cm beneath the surface. Taking to X, ISRO shared graph illustrates temperature variations of lunar surface/near-surface at various depths, as recorded during the probe’s penetration. The ChaSTE payload is developed by a team led by the Space Physics Laboratory, VSSC collaboration with PRL, Ahmedabad. With never rest attitude, ISRO shared that detailed observations of the south pole of Moon are underway. Chandrayaan-3’s lander ‘Vikram’ completed its circuitous journey on August 23 and scripted a history. With this success, India has become the fourth country- after the US, China and USSR – to have successfully landed on Moon’s surface.

