Chandrayaan-3: Meet Ritu Karidhal ‘The Rocket Woman Of India’ Who Is Leading The Chandrayaan 3 Mission – Watch Video

Chandrayaan-3: ISRO is all set to launch Chandrayaan 3 mission at 2.35 pm today. Chandrayaan 3 will carry six payloads including lander, rover & propulsion module. Ritu Karidhal Shrivastava is leading the Chandrayan 3 mission. Ritu is an ISRO scientist & a native of Lucknow, UP. She has done MSc from Lucknow University in Physics. She later studied at the prestigious Indian Institute of Science, Bengaluru. She is an expert in Aerospace & has been working with ISRO since 1997. Watch video to know more about her.

