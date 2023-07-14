Don’t Miss Out on the Latest Updates.
Subscribe to Our Newsletter Today!
Chandrayaan-3: Meet Ritu Karidhal ‘The Rocket Woman Of India’ Who Is Leading The Chandrayaan 3 Mission – Watch Video
Ritu is an ISRO scientist & a native of Lucknow, UP. She has done MSc from Lucknow University in Physics. She later studied at the prestigious Indian Institute of Science, Bengaluru. She is an expert in Aerospace & has been working with ISRO since 1997.
Chandrayaan-3: ISRO is all set to launch Chandrayaan 3 mission at 2.35 pm today. Chandrayaan 3 will carry six payloads including lander, rover & propulsion module. Ritu Karidhal Shrivastava is leading the Chandrayan 3 mission. Ritu is an ISRO scientist & a native of Lucknow, UP. She has done MSc from Lucknow University in Physics. She later studied at the prestigious Indian Institute of Science, Bengaluru. She is an expert in Aerospace & has been working with ISRO since 1997. Watch video to know more about her.
Also Read:
Trending Now
For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest News on India.com.
Recommended Videos
Subscribe Now
Enroll for our free updates
Thank you