Chandrayaan-3 | Pragyan Rover Comes Across 4-meter Diameter Crater On Moon, Here’s What It Did Next – Watch Video

In the history of space science, this is the first time that temperature profiling is being done around the south pole of the Moon. Chandrayaan-3’s lander ‘Vikram’ completed its circuitous journey on August 23 and scripted a history. With this success, India has become the fourth country- after the US, China and USSR – to have successfully landed on the Moon’s surface.

Chandrayaan-3: In a major update on the Chandrayaan-3 mission, ISRO on Aug 28 informed that ‘Pragyan’ rover came across a 4-meter diameter crater on the lunar surface, 3-meters ahead of its location. Taking to X, ISRO informed that rover was commanded to retrace the path and now safely heading on a new path. Earlier today, ISRO also revealed the launch date of the much-anticipated Solar mission ‘Aditya-L1’. The launch of ‘Aditya-L1’ is scheduled for Sept 2, 2023 and is set to travel 1.5 million km from Earth. With never rest attitude, ISRO also measured the temperature profile of the lunar south pole’s topsoil. In the history of space science, this is the first time that temperature profiling is being done around the south pole of the Moon. Chandrayaan-3’s lander ‘Vikram’ completed its circuitous journey on August 23 and scripted a history. With this success, India has become the fourth country- after the US, China and USSR – to have successfully landed on the Moon’s surface.

