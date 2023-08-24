Home

Chandrayaan-3: “Proud moment…” Indian Diaspora In Greece Rejoices As Chandrayaan-3 Successfully Lands On Moon

Indians living in Greece’s Athens expressed their happiness on the successful landing of Chandrayaan-3 on the southern polar region of the moon.

Chandrayaan-3: In a momentous achievement for India’s space programme, the successful landing of Chandrayaan-3 on the lunar south pole on August 23 sparked proud reactions from around the world, including the Indian diaspora. India scripted history as the ambitious third Moon mission of the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) touched down on the Moon’s south pole.Indians living in Greece’s Athens expressed their happiness on the successful landing of Chandrayaan-3 on the southern polar region of the moon. Talking to ANI, Manoj Kumar Chouhan, a member of the Indian diaspora in Athens said, “We are happy. Earlier it was said ‘Chanda mama dur ke lekin ab Chanda mama ghar ke ho gaye hai’…PM Modi is coming here also, and we are excited about it…”

