Chandrayaan 3 Shares New Video Of Moon | Moon Video Chandrayaan 3 – WATCH

A day earlier, India's Moon Mission got a big success when Lander Vikram was successfully separated from the Propulsion Module. With this, preparations for landing will start.

Published: August 18, 2023 4:39 PM IST

By Video Desk

Chandrayaan 3 Shares New Video Of Moon: Chandrayaan 3 has now reached very close to the Moon. A day earlier, India’s Moon Mission got a big success when Lander Vikram was successfully separated from the Propulsion Module. With this, preparations for landing will start. The Rover is also present in the Lander Module Vikram, which will do all the research by walking on the surface of the Moon. Watch video. 

