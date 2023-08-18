Home

Video Gallery

Chandrayaan 3 Shares New Video Of Moon | Moon Video Chandrayaan 3 – WATCH

Chandrayaan 3 Shares New Video Of Moon | Moon Video Chandrayaan 3 – WATCH

A day earlier, India's Moon Mission got a big success when Lander Vikram was successfully separated from the Propulsion Module. With this, preparations for landing will start.

Chandrayaan 3 Shares New Video Of Moon: Chandrayaan 3 has now reached very close to the Moon. A day earlier, India’s Moon Mission got a big success when Lander Vikram was successfully separated from the Propulsion Module. With this, preparations for landing will start. The Rover is also present in the Lander Module Vikram, which will do all the research by walking on the surface of the Moon. Watch video.

Trending Now

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest News on India.com.