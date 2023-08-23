Home

Video Gallery

Chandrayaan 3: Students Organise Science Exhibition, Sing Songs In Jammu For Successful Landing Of Chandrayaan-3

Chandrayaan 3: Students Organise Science Exhibition, Sing Songs In Jammu For Successful Landing Of Chandrayaan-3

Students organised an exhibition for the successful landing of Chandrayaan-3 on the Moon in J&K’s Jammu on Aug 23. They created science models and sang songs. Meanwhile, Chandrayaan-3 is all set to create history by landing on the uncharted south pole of the Moon on Aug 23.

Jammu (J&K), Aug 23 : Students organised an exhibition for the successful landing of Chandrayaan-3 on the Moon in J&K’s Jammu on Aug 23. They created science models and sang songs. Meanwhile, Chandrayaan-3 is all set to create history by landing on the uncharted south pole of the Moon on Aug 23. According to ISRO, Chandrayaan-3 is all set to land on the Moon at around 18:04 hrs.

Trending Now

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest News on India.com.