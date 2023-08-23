Don’t Miss Out on the Latest Updates.
Subscribe to Our Newsletter Today!
Chandrayaan 3: Students Organise Science Exhibition, Sing Songs In Jammu For Successful Landing Of Chandrayaan-3
Students organised an exhibition for the successful landing of Chandrayaan-3 on the Moon in J&K’s Jammu on Aug 23. They created science models and sang songs. Meanwhile, Chandrayaan-3 is all set to create history by landing on the uncharted south pole of the Moon on Aug 23.
Jammu (J&K), Aug 23 : Students organised an exhibition for the successful landing of Chandrayaan-3 on the Moon in J&K’s Jammu on Aug 23. They created science models and sang songs. Meanwhile, Chandrayaan-3 is all set to create history by landing on the uncharted south pole of the Moon on Aug 23. According to ISRO, Chandrayaan-3 is all set to land on the Moon at around 18:04 hrs.
Trending Now
For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest News on India.com.
Recommended Videos
Subscribe Now
Enroll for our free updates
Thank you