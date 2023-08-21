Home

Chandrayaan-3: With Just 2 days Away From Landing, ISRO Releases Fresh Images Of Moon

Countdown began for India’s ambitious lunar mission ‘Chandrayaan-3’ as spacecraft is now just 2-day away from Moon’s South Pole. ISRO is bidding to make a successful soft landing on the moon making India the only 4th country in the world to achieve the feat. If successful, India will be the first country in the world to land Moon’s unexplored South Pole.

New Delhi, Aug 21 : Countdown began for India’s ambitious lunar mission ‘Chandrayaan-3’ as spacecraft is now just 2-day away from Moon’s South Pole. ISRO is bidding to make a successful soft landing on the moon making India the only 4th country in the world to achieve the feat. If successful, India will be the first country in the world to land Moon’s unexplored South Pole. It has been a month and 7 days since Indian Space Research Organisation launched the Chandrayaan-3 mission on July 14. As per ISRO, Chandrayaan-3 is set to land on the moon on August 23 around 18:04 hrs. With just 2 days away from the mission, ISRO has released fresh images of the moon captured by LHDAC. Lander Hazard Detection and Avoidance Camera captured the images of Lunar far side area of the moon. Also, the camera that assists in locating a safe landing area, without boulders or deep trenches, developed at SAC/ISRO. Earlier, the second and final deboosting operation of Chandrayaan-3 was carried out successfully on August 20. Following this, the module would undergo internal checks and the powered descent is expected to start on August 23. The LVM3 M4 rocket was launched from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Andhra Pradesh’s Sriharikota.

