Chandrayaan-3’s Big Milestone: First Ever elements discovered on the Moon’s South Pole
According to ISRO, "first-ever in-situ measurements" made by the Pragyan rover's laser-induced breakdown spectroscope (LIBS) sensor "unambiguously" showed the existence of critical components on the lunar surface close to the south pole.
