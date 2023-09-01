Home

Chandrayaan-3’s Big Milestone: First Ever elements discovered on the Moon’s South Pole

According to ISRO, "first-ever in-situ measurements" made by the Pragyan rover's laser-induced breakdown spectroscope (LIBS) sensor "unambiguously" showed the existence of critical components on the lunar surface close to the south pole.

