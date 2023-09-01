Top Trending Videos

  • Home
  • Video Gallery
  • Chandrayaan-3’s Big Milestone: First Ever elements discovered on the Moon’s South Pole

Chandrayaan-3’s Big Milestone: First Ever elements discovered on the Moon’s South Pole

According to ISRO, "first-ever in-situ measurements" made by the Pragyan rover's laser-induced breakdown spectroscope (LIBS) sensor "unambiguously" showed the existence of critical components on the lunar surface close to the south pole.

Published: September 1, 2023 4:16 PM IST

By Video Desk Video Desk

ISRO reported that the laser-induced breakdown spectroscope (LIBS) instrument onboard the Pragyan rover has “unambiguously” confirmed the presence of essential elements in the lunar surface near the south pole, through “first-ever in-situ measurements”

Also Watch

Trending Now

Also Read:

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest News on India.com.

Recommended Videos

Topics

By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.

?>