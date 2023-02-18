Home

Cheetah Project: 12 cheetahs From South Africa Welcomed In India – Watch Video

From South Africa, 12 cheetahs were welcomed and released in Kuno National Park

Cheetah Project: 12 cheetahs were welcomed from South Africa on Saturday (December 18) and were released in the Kuno national park in the state of Madhya Pradesh. The cheetahs arrived on a C-17 Globe Master Cargo Plane of the Indian Air Force (IAF). The release of these twelve cheetahs was part of a larger effort to bring back the cheetah population in India, and it has since been a great success