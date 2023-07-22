Home

Chembra Lake: Planning a Romantic Gateway With Your Partner? Do Visit The Heart-Shaped Chembra Lake – Watch Video

Chembra lake is a heart shaped lake nestled amid lush green hills. It's located 2100m from the sea level. Due to its shape it's also known Hridayasaras or heart lake. Watch video to know more.

Chembra Lake: India is a country that owns some of the most beautiful and scenic places on earth, some of which are totally unexplored. One such mesmerizing destination is the Chembra lake in Wayanad, exploring which can give you some of the best memories to cherish. Of course, Chembra lake isn’t a random lake. So what’s special you may ask. Chembra lake is a heart shaped lake nestled amid lush green hills. It’s located 2100m from the sea level. Due to its shape it’s also known Hridayasaras or heart lake. Watch video to know more.

