This is the heaviest rainfall on record since 2015 and has been caused by the northeast monsoon, which has been impacted by continued La Nina, a complex weather pattern caused by variations in ocean temperatures in the equatorial band of the Pacific Ocean. Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday spoke to Tamil Nadu chief minister MK Stalin and assured him of all possible support from the Centre in rescue and relief work. Several parts of Tamil Nadu capital reported extensive waterlogging on Sunday morning. Many vehicles were stranded and people had to wade through knee-deep water; some of the residents even complained of water entering their houses. IMD has predicted heavy rain in Chennai till Tuesday. Watch Video to find out Chennai Weather Forecast.