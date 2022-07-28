Cherry Tomato Benefits: The delicious and juicy fruit cherry tomatoes which are loaded with several health benefits are used in cuisines worldwide. Though many varieties are red, they also come in shades of orange, yellow, purple, and green. Cherry tomatoes can be used in the form of salad or snacks. They’re low in calories and rich in a number of nutrients that are good for your health. In this video, we will take a look at the top 5 amazing health benefits of cherry tomatoes and why you should include this fruit cum vegetable in your diet. Watch video for more.

