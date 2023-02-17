Chetan Sharma Resigns As Bcci Chief Selector After Zee Media Sting Operation – Watch Video

Top Trending Videos

The chief selector's explosive remarks created a ruckus in Indian cricket

Published: February 17, 2023 12:28 PM IST

By Video Desk | Edited by Video Team

BCCI chief selector Chetan Sharma resigns from his post. He sent his resignation to BCCI Secretary Jay Shah who accepted it. Sharma, who was reinstated as the chief selector after India’s bitter-sweet campaign at the T20 World Cup in Australia, got into trouble after he was heard spilling insider information in a ‘sting operation’ by ZEE Media.

