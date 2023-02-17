Home

Video Gallery

Chetan Sharma Resigns As Bcci Chief Selector After Zee Media Sting Operation – Watch Video

Chetan Sharma Resigns As Bcci Chief Selector After Zee Media Sting Operation – Watch Video

The chief selector's explosive remarks created a ruckus in Indian cricket

BCCI chief selector Chetan Sharma resigns from his post. He sent his resignation to BCCI Secretary Jay Shah who accepted it. Sharma, who was reinstated as the chief selector after India’s bitter-sweet campaign at the T20 World Cup in Australia, got into trouble after he was heard spilling insider information in a ‘sting operation’ by ZEE Media.