Scientist have developed Special Chewing Gum that can reduce the COVID-19 Transmission by 95%. US Researcher investigate that a special designed chewing gum can reduce the virus Present in mouth. Chewing gum containing a protein traps coronavirus particles which could limit the amount of virus in saliva. This will help in Covid Transmission. Scientist have generated a chewing Gum which contains a copy of ACE2 protein. Researchers took some patients saliva which were infected by COVID-19 And mixed these samples with powdered form of the gum. As a result, they found that virus particles got attached to the ACE2.