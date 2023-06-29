Top Trending Videos

  • Home
  • Video Gallery
  • Chhattisgarh Bridge Collapse: Under-Construction Bridge Collapses In First Rain | WATCH

Chhattisgarh Bridge Collapse: Under-Construction Bridge Collapses In First Rain | WATCH

The bridge collapsed in the morning when the local residents when the local residents went to check the water level under the bridge due to the continuous rain. The entire incident was caught on cam.

Published: June 29, 2023 11:08 AM IST

By Video Desk

Chhattisgarh Bridge Collapse: A ₹ 16-crore under-construction bridge collapsed and was washed away in Chhattisgarh today. The bridge was built on a Sagni Ghat in Drug district of Chhattisgarh. The bridge collapsed in the morning when the local residents when the local residents went to check the water level under the bridge due to the continuous rain. The entire incident was caught on cam. Watch the horrifying clip here.

Also Read:

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest News on India.com.

Topics

By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.