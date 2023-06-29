Home

Chhattisgarh Bridge Collapse: Under-Construction Bridge Collapses In First Rain | WATCH

Chhattisgarh Bridge Collapse: A ₹ 16-crore under-construction bridge collapsed and was washed away in Chhattisgarh today. The bridge was built on a Sagni Ghat in Drug district of Chhattisgarh. The bridge collapsed in the morning when the local residents when the local residents went to check the water level under the bridge due to the continuous rain. The entire incident was caught on cam. Watch the horrifying clip here.