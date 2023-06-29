By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.
Chhattisgarh Bridge Collapse: Under-Construction Bridge Collapses In First Rain | WATCH
The bridge collapsed in the morning when the local residents when the local residents went to check the water level under the bridge due to the continuous rain. The entire incident was caught on cam.
Chhattisgarh Bridge Collapse: A ₹ 16-crore under-construction bridge collapsed and was washed away in Chhattisgarh today. The bridge was built on a Sagni Ghat in Drug district of Chhattisgarh. The bridge collapsed in the morning when the local residents when the local residents went to check the water level under the bridge due to the continuous rain. The entire incident was caught on cam. Watch the horrifying clip here.