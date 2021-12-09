Chief Of Defence Staff: Know All The Details About Chief Of Defence Staff (CDS) | Must Watch: What Is the rank of CDS? CDS is The Chief of Defence Staff of the Indian Armed Forces. CDS is a four-star officer selected from among the serving officers of the Indian Armed Forces. CDS is the military head and chairman of the Chiefs of Staff Committee of the Indian Armed Forces. The first Chief of Staff was Bipin Rawat who took office on 1 January, 2020.Also Read - Veer Vanakkam: Emotional Farewell For Gen Bipin Rawat and 11 Martyrs Final Journey in Sulur | Watch