The second wave of the novel coronavirus covid-19 has wreaked havoc across the county with thousands of cases being reported each day.

The virus is not only infecting the adults but also kids. Usually, the virus causes a milder illness in kids, though some children have become extremely sick.

So, many parents wonder what to do if their child gets sick with Covid-19. Here’s what you need to know.

Firstly, you should be aware of all the symptoms of Covid-19

The Symptoms of Coronavirus – COVID-19?

COVID-19 can cause a range of symptoms, including, fever, cough, trouble breathing, sore throat, congestion, runny nose, chills, muscle pain or headache, a loss of taste or smell, nausea or vomiting, diarrhea, tiredness

While, some kids might also have symptoms caused by inflammation throughout the body which is called multisystem inflammatory syndrome in children (MIS-C). These symptoms of MIS-C can include: fever, belly pain, diarrhea, a rash, neck pain, red eyes, fatigue, red-cracked lips, swollen hands, feet or glands

What To Do if My Child Has COVID-19 Symptoms?

So, if you observe any of these symptoms in your child then, call your doctor or the helpline number and talk about the symptoms.

On the basis of the condition, the doctor can decide whether your child, can be treated at home, should come in for a visit or telehealth visit.

How Can I Keep My Family Safe if My Child Has Symptoms?

So if you your child has any symptoms or by any chance your child has been near someone with coronavirus it’s important to keep the family safe. Here’s what you can do.