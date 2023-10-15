Home

Chilling video of Journalist holding dead baby as Israeli bombardment rocks Gaza

UN photojournalist, Motaz Azaiza, captured the aftermath of intense shelling in Deir al-Balah, Gaza. Injured and dead bodies were being taken out of badly damaged buildings blood and dust covering their faces. In another video clip, you can see an emotional Azaiza holding the dead body of a baby inside an ambulance while it was racing towards a hospital.

