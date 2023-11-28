Home

Chilling videos show Hamas terrorists waving goodbye to Israeli hostages

Videos and images show the terrorists leading the hostages, handing them over and waving goodbye, while the hostages wave back. Some of the children can be seen smiling. However, some social media users pointed out that the terrorists can be heard ordering the hostages to “keep waving.” Hamas has releaseda total of 69 hostages since the temporary truce took effect. In exchange, Israel has released 117 Palestinian prisoners.