By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.
Chilling videos show Hamas terrorists waving goodbye to Israeli hostages
Videos and images show the terrorists leading the hostages, handing them over and waving goodbye, while the hostages wave back. ...
Videos and images show the terrorists leading the hostages, handing them over and waving goodbye, while the hostages wave back. Some of the children can be seen smiling. However, some social media users pointed out that the terrorists can be heard ordering the hostages to “keep waving.” Hamas has releaseda total of 69 hostages since the temporary truce took effect. In exchange, Israel has released 117 Palestinian prisoners.